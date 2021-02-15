Tomate Fresh Kitchen postpones reopening to early March

Tomate Fresh Kitchen owner Tania Merlos-Ruiz. Merlos-Ruiz cited weather concerns for postponing the restaurant’s reopening in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Tomate Fresh Kitchen announced Sunday it will postpone its reopening from Feb. 15 to early March, citing weather concerns.

The Latin restaurant, which specializes in “gourmet street food,” closed near the end of 2020 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. A few weeks ago, owner and chef Tania Merlos-Ruiz announced it would reopen in a Facebook post, to the excitement of Evanston residents and Northwestern students.

Tomate’s most recent closure was not its first since COVID-19’s onset. Abiding by Illinois guidelines, the restaurant temporarily closed in 2020 from mid March until June before reopening for take out and delivery orders.

Closures amid the pandemic have severely impacted Evanston businesses within the past year, with restaurants like Panera Bread on Sherman Ave. and Unicorn Cafe closing permanently. Although Evanston restaurants are permitted to allow limited indoor dining for customers as of Feb. 2, some restaurants, such as Buffalo Joe’s, continue to serve take out orders only.

In addition to the severe weather, Merlos-Ruiz indicated health concerns as a reason for postponing Tomate’s reopening in a statement on both the restaurant’s website and Facebook page.

“We miss you terribly and looking forward to serving you again,” she wrote.

