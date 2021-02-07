Meleika Gardner receives Community Leadership Award

Meleika Gardner is the owner of Evanston Live TV and a board member of WE WILL, an organization dedicated to involving women and children in the legislative process. The Evanston Chamber of Commerce awarded Meleika with the 2021 Community Leadership Person of the Year Award in recognition of her video and activism accomplishments.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

