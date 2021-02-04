Members of The Garage talk startups, COVID-19 and new podcast

Sammi Boas, Video Editor
February 4, 2021

Members of The Garage talk startups, COVID-19 adjustments and The Garage’s new podcast “How I Got Here.” Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

Related Stories: 

The Garage identifies personality traits of highly successful entrepreneurs in new study

Dave Eggers talks education, entrepreneurship at The Garage

Letter to the Editor: The Garage is a valuable resource to student start-ups

Comments