The Monthly: January Edition

In this edition of The Monthly: Northwestern alumna Danielle Taylor pushes for access, diversity and equity in the classical music world.

Further reads: The new Monthly Editor introduces herself. Actor and NU alum Raymond J. Lee sits down with Assistant Audio Editor Jordan Mangi to talk about performing in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, a production born on the popular social media app. Haley Fuller, staff editor and development and recruitment editor, sits down with Weinberg junior Giboom (Joyce) Park to talk about her new book exploring the topic of Asian fetishization. Amazon Prime’s “The Wilds” prompts a feminist critique from Editor in Chief Sneha Dey and Campus Editor Megan Munce. Assistant Sports Editor John Riker examines HBO’s documentary on golfing legend Tiger Woods in a Reel Thoughts column. And In Focus Editor Wilson Chapman explains in Liner Notes why singer Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” is the album to beat this year.

