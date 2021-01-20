D65 to launch hybrid learning model Feb. 16

The Evanston/ Skokie School District 65 Education Center, located at 1500 McDaniel Avenue. D65 will open schools on Feb. 16 with the launch of its hybrid learning model.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will open schools on Feb. 16 with a hybrid of in-person and remote classes, Superintendent Devon Horton announced Wednesday.

The district will implement hybrid learning for the first time as long as the seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 12 percent, both in Region 10 and locally. The district will return to remote learning only if the region enters Phase 3 mitigation established by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Those who choose to return to school buildings will be required to commit to social distancing and appropriate mask wearing. The district encourages people to stay home when they are sick.

The district will continue to monitor health metrics, and will encourage staff and community members to receive the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.

“As we approach our return, we must remain conscious of the emotions that will be felt by students, staff, and families alike,” Horton said in a release. “These will range from anxiety and fear to excitement and relief. We will actively work to build community, prioritize mental health and well-being, and give space so that we can collectively and individually navigate this huge change in our lives.”

A virtual forum will be held on Jan. 28 to discuss the launch of the hybrid learning model, and parent-teacher conferences will be conducted the week of Feb. 8.

