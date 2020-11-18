Blotter: Ceiling fan, bag theft

A 67-year-old Evanston man reported a ceiling fan stolen on Tuesday morning.

The man ordered the fan on eBay, and had it shipped to his home. On Monday afternoon around 3 p.m., he got a notification that the fan had been delivered and left outside his front door, police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

However, when the man returned to his home in the 1000 block of Greenleaf Street, he didn’t see the package anywhere near the door. He waited to report the theft until the next morning, when he called Evanston Police Department at 8:20 a.m., Henry said. The fan is valued at $95.

The man does not have any security footage of the area, and EPD does not have any suspects.

Bag theft

A Skokie teen’s gym bag was stolen from the Robert Crown Community Center on Monday.

The teen told EPD he left his bag on the ground by one of the Community Center’s soccer fields around 4 p.m., Henry said. When he returned about an hour later, the bag was missing.

The bag contained two coats, a Jordan coat and a Calvin Klein coat and a school Chromebook.

EPD does not have any suspects in the case.

