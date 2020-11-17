Diary of a Song: luv lee on her song “maya (on the shore)”

luv lee is the solo songwriting project of Communication sophomore Sascha Deng, who refers to songwriting as her “personal diary.” On her latest track “maya (on the shore),” she sings about a high school friendship and an obsession with Maine. Closed captions available.

