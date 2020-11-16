Blotter: Vehicular burglary, retail theft

$80 in cash was stolen from a 24-year-old Evanston woman’s car between Saturday and Sunday.

The woman parked her 2011 Honda in the 1700 block of Monroe Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. When she returned at 11 a.m. on Sunday, she noticed the money was missing from her wallet, which was inside of a fanny pack on the floor of the driver’s seat. She reported the incident to Evanston Police Department at 11:15 a.m., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

Retail Theft

A man stole first aid products from Walgreens on Friday.

An employee at the store, located at 635 Chicago Ave., told EPD a man took $500 worth of first aid products at around 2:27 p.m. After taking the products, the man ran through the parking lot. He then got into a red vehicle and rode away, Henry said.

EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

