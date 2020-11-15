Blotter: Retail theft, broken glass

A man stole a box of face cream from Walsh Natural Health on Thursday.

An employee at the store, located at 2116 Central St., recognized the man for his history of theft at the store. When she walked across the store towards him, he was already leaving the store.

At around 3:02 p.m., the employee reported to the Evanston Police Department that a box of face cream was missing, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The face cream was valued at $45. EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

Broken glass

Two windows of an Evanston apartment were broken on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man who resides at the apartment, located in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue, found a window and the glass panes of his front door had been broken.

Henry said the man’s neighbor heard pounding and a loud bang outside the door around 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday. EPD believes the noise was the sound of the glass breaking.

The resident made the report to Evanston police around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Henry said. EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

