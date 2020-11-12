Rep. Lauren Underwood declared winner in tight race in traditionally red district

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood. Underwood was declared the winner of her race against Republican Jim Oberweis.

After over a week of vote-counting and a declaration of victory from her opponent, U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) has won re-election to the House of Representatives.

Underwood, the incumbent in a predominantly red district, was facing off against Republican Jim Oberweis, who claimed victory the day after the election, despite the margin between the two candidates remaining below 1,000 votes at the time, with a significant portion of the votes left to be counted.

However, at 2:10 p.m., the Associated Press called the race in favor of Underwood, after Underwood’s lead increased to 4,604 votes over Oberweis — receiving 50.6 percent of the votes counted, compared with Oberweis’ 49.4 percent, as of the most recent tally.

Despite the announcement, Oberweis said he refused to concede the race, and plans to seek a recount after mail-in ballots favored Underwood.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I pledge to represent every member of this community,” Underwood said in a statement. “That’s my responsibility, and I take it seriously. It’s a privilege to bring northern Illinois voices and values to Washington and I can’t wait to build upon all that we’ve accomplished, together.”

