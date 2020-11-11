Men’s Soccer: Tim Lenahan to retire after 2021 spring season

Tim Lenahan celebrates after his 300th career win. The coach will retire after the 2021 spring season, his 20th with Northwestern.

On Monday, coach Tim Lenahan announced he is retiring after the 2021 spring season, which will be his 20th with Northwestern. The 2011 Big Ten Coach of the Year will leave Evanston as the winningest coach in Wildcats history.

“I could never have dreamed of the successes we’ve had, thanks to all the great players who believed in what was possible at Northwestern,” Lenahan said. “Following a promising season in 2019, and with many key contributors returning this spring and for the next several years, I am excited to watch another golden era of Northwestern men’s soccer.”

Under Lenahan, NU won its first Big Ten Tournament title in 2011 and clinched regular-season conference championships in 2011 and 2012. From 2004 to 2014, he guided the Cats to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including berths in the national quarterfinals in 2006 and 2008.

On Sept. 24, 2019, Lenahan earned his 300th career win in a 2-1 overtime win against the University of Illinois-Chicago. Currently at 303 wins, he is one of only two active Big Ten coaches to reach the 300-win achievement.

While in Evanston, Lenahan has coached 44 All-Big Ten selections, three Big Ten Freshmen of the Year, two Big Ten Defenders of the Year and one Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year.

Additionally, he has mentored numerous coaches, including Neil Jones of Loyola University-Chicago and Mike Babst of Davidson College.

Lenahan, who came to NU in 2001 after stints at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and his alma mater Stockton University — then called Richard Stockton College — in New Jersey, is hoping to go out on top in his final season at the helm of the Cats.

“I am really looking forward to coaching our current team in the winter and spring of 2021 toward our goal of a Big Ten championship,” Lenahan said.

