Former ETHS basketball player Ryan Bost killed in Rogers Park

2019 Evanston Township High School graduate and former Wildkits basketball star Ryan Bost was shot and killed in Rogers Park on Monday night.

Bost, a 20-year-old, was shot once in the chest while sitting in the back seat of a car parked in the 6700 block of North Newgard Avenue. A man approached the car around 7 p.m. and exchanged words with Bost before shooting him, Chicago police said.

After he was shot, a friend drove Bost to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.

Bost attended Post University in Connecticut to play basketball, but the school wasn’t the right fit, which prompted him to return to Evanston. Jaheim Holden, one of Bost’s former teammates, told the Chicago Tribune that Bost was looking to transfer schools, but was facing pandemic-related difficulties.

At the end of September, ETHS senior Arturo Munoz was shot and killed in West Rogers Park. ETHS has not yet announced any support services for students impacted by Bost’s death.

Chicago police are currently investigating the shooting.

