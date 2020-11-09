Blotter: Residential, retail theft

Multiple pieces of jewelry were stolen from an Evanston home in the 1600 block of Cleveland Street on Saturday.

The two residents, ages 64 and 67, were doing yard work in their backyard from around 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. They believe the side door was unlocked. At around 5 p.m., the residents went into their home and saw a closet and bedroom had been ransacked, police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

Pieces of jewelry with an unknown value were taken, and the front door was open, despite having been previously closed. The residents reported the incident to Evanston Police Department at 5:09 p.m., Henry said.

EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

Retail theft

A woman stole multiple bottles of body spray from Walgreens on Saturday.

An employee reported around 4:30 p.m. that the woman left the store without paying for 13 bottles of body spray from the store, which is located at 900 Dodge Avenue. The incident happened around 3:40 p.m., Henry said.

EPD does not have any suspects at this time.

