A&O to virtually host comedian Sarah Cooper on Nov. 11

Writer and comedian Sarah Cooper will participate in a virtual Q&A and discussion Nov. 11 at 8 p.m., A&O Productions announced Thursday.

Cooper is the second guest in the group’s virtual fall speaker series. A&O hosted comedian Ziwe Fumudoh last month.

Known best for her viral Trump impersonations, Cooper’s videos have garnered tens of millions of views amid the pandemic alone. The success of her Trump lip-sync videos has led to guest appearances on several talk shows, including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Her hit variety special “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine”premiered on Netflix last month, and it was recently announced that Cooper would be co-producing a comedy show for CBS based on one of her best-selling books.

Cooper was also named one of Variety’s “10 Comics To Watch For 2020” and Vulture’s “The Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2020.”

