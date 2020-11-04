Blotter: Car burglary, table stolen

A 60-year-old woman reported some items were stolen from her car. A bag containing a laptop and iPad was missing from the backseat of the car.

She parked her 2016 Nissan Sentra on the 300 block of Custer Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. When she returned to the car Monday morning, the rear passenger window was open. The items were valued at $900. EPD has no suspects at this time.

Table stolen

A table was stolen from the front yard of a house on the 1900 block of Orrington Avenue late Saturday night.

A 60-year-old Evanston woman placed the table outside her yard that night in order to hand out candy for Halloween, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The owner finished giving out treats at 10:30 p.m. The next time she went into her front yard, she found the 30-inch brown wooden table was missing.

The table is valued at $150. EPD has no suspects at this time.

