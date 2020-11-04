NU grad to become youngest member of Utah’s congressional delegation

A Northwestern graduate will become the youngest member of Utah’s congressional delegation after winning his race Tuesday.

Blake Moore (SPS ’18), the Republican nominee in Utah’s 1st Congressional District, will replace retiring nine-term Rep. Rob Bishop in the Republican stronghold.

Before getting a Master’s degree in Public Policy and Administration at Northwestern in 2018, Moore attended Utah State University on a football scholarship. He then served as a missionary at a church in Seoul, South Korea and finished his bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah.

A victory for the 40-year-old former Foreign Service officer wasn’t surprising — the district has not elected a Democrat in 42 years. But the win came on a night where Republican congressional candidates overperformed expectations, chipping away at the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives.

Moore’s path to Washington was all but certain. Before facing off against Democratic opponent Darren Parry, Moore first had to beat out a Republican primary with 14 candidates. The financial consultant with no conventional political experience faced off against mayors and other local and statewide politicians.

In early October, Moore tested positive for COVID-19, reporting cold-like symptoms that sidelined his in-person campaigning for about 10 days.

Parry conceded the race to Moore early in the night as many Americans watched results trickle in from other highly contested races. National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Tom Emmer congratulated Moore on his victory.

“I look forward to working with Blake in Congress to cut taxes, secure our border and protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights,” Emmer said in a press release.

Email: jamespollard2[email protected]

Twitter: @pamesjollard

Related stories:

– Election results unclear as Michigan, Pennsylvania, other battleground states still counting votes

– Panelists discuss implications of 2020 presidential election, possibility of civil unrest

– Students reflect on living in key swing states during contentious election cycle

Comments