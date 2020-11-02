Blotter: Car theft, yard sign stolen

A 33-year-old Evanston woman had her belongings stolen from her car on Saturday afternoon.

She parked her vehicle in the 400 block of Lee Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday. When she returned at noon on Saturday, the front passenger side window of her 2014 Hyundai was broken, Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. A backpack and necklace, valued at a total of $100, were stolen.

There was an orange tool left inside her vehicle, and the woman reported the incident to the Evanston Police Department around 1:20 p.m, Henry said.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

Yard sign stolen

A presidential campaign yard sign was stolen from an Evanston resident’s house on Saturday night.

The 84-year-old woman, who lives in the 2200 block of Lincoln Street, reported the incident to EPD around 3 p.m. on Sunday. However, she said she heard noises in her yard around 7:15 p.m. the previous night. The sign is valued at around $20, and it is the second time one has been stolen from her yard, Henry said.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

