Blotter: Retail theft, battery

A 51-year-old woman was charged with retail theft at Sam’s Club on Tuesday night.

An employee of the store, located at 2450 Main Street, called Evanston Police Department around 7 p.m. when he suspected the woman was attempting to commit theft. Officers located her outside the store after she left with a tabletop arcade. The arcade was valued at $199.99, police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

The woman is set to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Battery at Shell

A 37-year-old man was charged with battery at a Shell gas station on Thursday morning.

The Evanston resident reportedly approached the sales counter of the gas station, located at 101 Ridge Avenue, and tried to lift the plexiglass before attempting to walk behind the counter, Glew said. The two employees tried to push him out. As the man and employees struggled, the display was knocked over. One of the employees also sustained a small cut on his finger, Glew said.

The employees called EPD after the man left and showed officers video footage of the incident. Officers located the man about three blocks away. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 19.

