The Daily Northwestern Explains: A ballot guide for Evanston voters
October 30, 2020
With Election Day fast approaching, millions of voters are casting ballots nationwide. Evanston voters, here are some of the major candidates on your ballot and a few of the key issues on their platforms.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @oliviayarvis
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @gracewu_10
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @katiemjahns
Related Stories:
— A small number of students may need ballot notarizations. Here’s where you can do that.
— NU stresses voting and civic engagement ahead of November election
— Voter outreach and registration efforts will look different this election, NU Votes says