Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty announces he will not seek re-election

Evanston Mayor Steve Hagerty will not be running for a second term in the city’s 2021 election, he announced in a Wednesday news release.

Hagerty was elected in 2017 in an election filled with procedural concerns, mainly surrounding the city’s primary process. He succeeded former Mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl, who spent eight years in the role.

Hagerty said his decision was made easier, in part, by the selection of a new city manager. Erika Storlie, who was formerly the interim city manager, was sworn into the role on Wednesday, and Hagerty said her appointment leaves the city in “good hands.”

After Hagerty’s announcement, the city currently only has two confirmed candidates running in its mayoral election: former State Sen. Daniel Biss and recent Evanston Township High School graduate Sebastian Nalls. The filing deadline for campaigns is Nov. 23, and before filing, all candidates must collect at least 921 signatures of support.

Hagerty said in the release that the challenges the city faces, brought on by COVID-19, are significant, and that he hopes the city’s next mayor will be able to rise to the occasion and steer the city in the right direction.

“While holding elected office is always demanding, and even exasperating at times, the opportunity to serve others is deeply rewarding,” Hagerty said in the release. “I have been honored to serve as your Mayor and look forward to doing everything I can to see us through the pandemic and support the efforts of our new Mayor and Council starting in May 2021. Until then, I will continue to do my best to lead us with grace, courage, and integrity through these uncertain times.”

