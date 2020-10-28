“Stand Up, Fight Back”: Tracking The Daily’s coverage of ongoing student protests and the Northwestern community’s response

NU Community Not Cops started marching daily on Oct. 12 — and student organizers say they don’t plan on stopping until Northwestern commits to abolishing University Police.

With protests ongoing and new corners of the Northwestern community reacting every day, The Daily has created two timelines to keep track of our coverage: one chronicling Northwestern students’ demands to divest from police since June, another documenting the Northwestern community’s statements supporting and condemning student protestors. These timelines will be updated frequently to aggregate new developments and community reactions.

Click this link to read all of The Daily’s aggregated protest coverage.

