Illinois senators react to confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett

On Monday, Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court in a vote split mostly down party lines despite Democratic efforts to postpone the confirmation until after the next inauguration.

Senators Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) both voted against Barrett’s confirmation, which passed with a 52-48 vote. One Republican voted against the confirmation, and so did every Senate Democrat.

In a news release, Durbin called Barrett’s confirmation a “partisan power grab,” condemning Republicans’ confirmation of a new Supreme Court Justice just eight days before the 2020 election. Duckworth said she has been opposed to Barrett’s nomination from the start as well, both based on her political views and the timing of the nomination.

“Instead of addressing the many life-and-death issues facing working families during COVID-19, Trump and the Senate Republicans are focused on jamming through this nomination in a transparent grab for power so they can achieve their long-sought goal of repealing the Affordable Care Act and ripping away healthcare from millions – including every COVID-19 survivor who now has a pre-existing condition,” Duckworth said in the release.

