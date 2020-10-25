Theft at Target, Hertz Car Rental

Multiple Apple products were stolen from Target on Wednesday morning.

An individual went to an unlocked storage area in the back of the store, located at 1616 Sherman Ave., and took eight Apple Watches, two phone accessories, two iPad Pros and an Apple keyboard, collectively valued at $4,589.87. A Target employee called Evanston Police Department about 15 minutes after the individual left through an emergency exit and employees reviewed video footage of the incident, Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

Car Theft

A Jeep Compass was stolen from the Hertz rental car company.

On Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m., an employee reported that an individual had rented the vehicle from Hertz’s location at 1901 North Greenbay Rd. on May 27 and never returned it. The car is valued at $30,000, Henry said.

