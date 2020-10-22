Northwestern forms search committee for new Law School dean

The Pritzker School of Law. Northwestern announced Wednesday it has formed a search committee for the Law School’s new dean.

Northwestern has formed a search committee to find the next Pritzker School of Law dean, according to a Wednesday news release.

The new dean will succeed Pritzker Prof. Kimberly Yuracko, now associate provost for academic projects, who stepped down on July 31.

“President Schapiro and I are grateful for the work Dean Yuracko has done to support our students and strengthen the Law School during her tenure,” Provost Kathleen Hagerty wrote in July. “She has led the school during a challenging time of cost constraints, while successfully introducing new student and alumni programs and recruiting four exceptional faculty members.”

Pritzker Prof. James Speta currently serves as the interim dean of the Law School.

The search committee includes Pritzker faculty, students, alumni and staff, chaired by Pritzker Prof. Erin Delaney. The committee will also be assisted by Storbeck Search & Associates and staffed by two members of the Office of the Provost.

