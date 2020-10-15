The Monthly: October Edition

In this edition of the Monthly: Natasha Trethewey discusses the creation of “Memorial Drive,” a new memoir about the tragic loss of her mother.

Further Reads: Monthly Editor Wilson Chapman discusses goals to improve inclusion in the Monthly. Months into quarantine, concert and event venues try to find ways to bounce back. An NU alum creates a media organization exploring the intersection of gender politics and policy. Four NU students share how they’re making spaces in their homes that spark happiness. A review of Róisín Murphy’s “Róisín Machine” and the resurgence of disco in popular music. After the pandemic shut it down, a new Evanston Latin food space reintroduces itself to the public. And a look at “Class Action Park,” a documentary about the world’s most thrilling — and most deadly — water park.

