City Council nominates Erika Storlie as next city manager

Erika Storlie. The interim city manager was nominated to be the next City Manager on Tuesday.

Evanston City Council has nominated interim City Manager Erika Storlie as the next city manager, the city announced in a Tuesday news release.

Storlie was previously announced as one of three finalists for the position, after the city received 76 applications for the role. The other two finalist candidates were Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, who is the current city manager of Petersburg, Va., and Marie Peoples, who is serving as Coconino County, Ariz.’s deputy county manager.

Storlie has been an employee of the city of Evanston since 2004, and has served as interim city manager since the departure of her predecessor, Wally Bobkiewicz, in September 2019. Prior to stepping into the interim role, she was Evanston’s assistant city manager beginning in January 2018.

In the release, Mayor Steve Hagerty said the Council’s decision was based in part on Storlie’s tenure as interim city manager, where she has helped lead the city through COVID-19 and the resulting recession.

“We believe Erika Storlie has the leadership skills, experiences, and professional demeanor we are seeking to lead our City into the future and to work effectively with our elected body and community,” Hagerty said in the release. “She understands Evanston, is passionate about this City and its future, and is well respected by City staff and stakeholders for her thoughtful approach, problem solving skills, and willingness to listen. Throughout her tenure as Interim City Manager we were impressed with her leadership and her team’s ability to navigate our City through such a turbulent time in our history.”

Storlie’s contract will be discussed and voted on in a special City Council meeting on Oct. 19.

