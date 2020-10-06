City announces three finalists for city manager position ahead of Wednesday public forum

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. The city has named three finalists for its next city manager.

Evanston announced three finalists for its city manager position, all of whom will participate in a community forum on Wednesday.

The list of finalists includes Aretha Ferrell-Benavides, the current city manager of Petersburg, Va.; Marie Peoples, who is serving as Coconino County, Ariz.’s deputy county manager; and Erika Storlie, the city’s current interim city manager. The three were chosen from among 70 applications of employees of cities and metropolitan areas across the country.

The city manager position was vacated in September 2019, and since then Storlie has served in the position in the interim. The previous city manager was Wally Bobkiewicz, who left Evanston for Issaquah, Wash., and the search for his successor was delayed by COVID-19.

In response to the closure of the application process, nine grassroots organizing groups called on the city to choose a candidate who will value racial equity and support the city’s Black residents. In a questionnaire all applicants answered, the three finalists said they have each worked within their own municipalities on ensuring equity, and are committed to continuing that work in Evanston.

After the community forum on Wednesday, City Council will evaluate the three finalists and select a winning candidate. Evanston’s next city manager is scheduled to be announced in an Oct. 19 special City Council meeting where their contract will also be determined.

