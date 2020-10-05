Student-run bikeshare company eo shuts down after Evanston grants exclusive bike-share rights to Lyft

An eo bike at The Garage, where the company was founded. The student-run bikeshare recently shut down due to a city contract with Lyft.

After almost two years in operation, the student-run bikeshare company eo announced Sept. 7 they would be shutting down “due to circumstances that were out of (their) control.”

Those circumstances? The city of Evanston struck a deal with Lyft, which owns the company that operates Divvy bikes — giving them exclusive rights to bikeshares within city limits.

“We had something that was solving a real problem,” eo co-founder Drake Weissman (Weinberg ’20) said. “To have that be eliminated because of monopolistic deals and legal bureaucracy is very disappointing.”

Since the company became fully operational in spring 2019, Weissman said eo has accumulated about 500 active users and 70 bikes with more than 20,000 collective rides.

Evanston is not the first city Lyft has made these agreements with. In spring 2019, the Chicago City Council granted Lyft exclusive rights to Chicago’s bikeshare system. Lyft also has exclusive rights to operate bikeshares in San Francisco.

As part of the Chicago agreement, Lyft would invest $77 million in transportation projects and give the city 5 percent of its revenue after bringing in $20 million.

Weinberg sophomore Matt Schneller, the current CEO of eo, said he “didn’t want to fight something as overwhelmingly powerful as an agreement with Lyft.” But for a company with the mantra “for students, by students,” Schneller said Divvy bikes and eo don’t compare.

“One of the biggest things we have as a company that no other bikeshare company has is its community,” Schneller said. “Because when you get to the corporation level, nobody’s really passionate or dedicated to supporting some brand name like Uber or Lyft.”

Weissman said eo did extensive market research, interviewing students to find out how to best fit their transportation needs. For example, while Divvy bikes include docks, eo bikes were dockless — making them ideal for riding short distances around campus.

He got the idea to start eo while learning about bikeshare companies in a social entrepreneurship class his sophomore year.

Weinberg senior Brian Meng, a former photo editor for The Daily, was eo’s top rider in spring 2019, completing 49 rides in the span of just two weeks. Meng said he liked that eo was student-run, and he didn’t find the Divvy bikes on campus as affordable or convenient as eo’s.

“It kind of sucks because Evanston is just a small dot in the mind of Lyft,” Meng said. “They’re not going to focus on making it easier for students.”

Schneller said eo was considering expanding to college campuses in other cities, but since the pandemic cut their revenue significantly, they didn’t have the capital to expand.

“We did what we could to stay around,” Schneller said. “But it became pretty apparent very quickly that this wasn’t something we could work around.”

