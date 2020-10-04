Tsang: The potentially dangerous future of legalizing weed

Forty years ago, U.S. federal and state governments considered marijuana a dangerous, detrimental drug that no law-abiding citizen should possess, much less consume. Yet, we see a very different picture today, with an increasing number of states fully legalizing marijuana in response to a nationwide call for policing reform that would counteract racial disparity in drug arrests. While this is certainly a dire issue that needs to be addressed, I believe legalization is not the solution. Advocates of legalization, including Jesse Wegman of The New York Times, fail to address major side effects of the drug in their articles.

Wegman’s opinion piece in support of legalization presents a rather straightforward

argument. One of his main issues with the enforcement of cannabis law lies in the contrast

between the written law and the consequences in real practice. To him, the war against marijuana possession is a “futile strategy” that costs more than $3.6 billion per year but which leads to no visible improvement in reducing general usage, the objective of the codified law.

This is arguably his strongest point, and I do agree that things need to change if the law is not yielding the intended results. But Wegman abruptly jumps to legalizing marijuana as the solution without adequately addressing negative effects of the drug itself.

Studies show that marijuana is the second leading substance for patients receiving drug treatment and that the rate of marijuana-related hospital visits has increased significantly, though, overall, weed-related cases make up a very small percentage of total hospital patients. THC, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis, has nearly tripled in potency since 1993, and pediatric poisonings caused by accidental ingestion of edible marijuana products remain a serious concern. In addition, marijuana smokers also tend to hold longer breaths and deeper inhales than cigarette smokers, resulting in greater exposure to tar.

Another issue that needs to be remedied is the racial disparity in an overwhelming number of drug arrests as well as severe punishment for minor offenses, as Wegman points out in his article. He tells the stories of two men, Bernard Noble and Jeff Mizanskey, sentenced to painfully long jail time for minor offenses of cannabis possession. After receiving harsh penalties, offenders often encounter difficulties in finding employment, loans and benefits due to their criminal record. It is clear that equal application of the law is not being recognized under the current circumstances, and the most vulnerable pay the largest price.

But while the severity and impact of sentencing must be reevaluated, going straight to abolishment, as Wegman recommends, has been proven inadequate. Although the number of drug arrests decreased overall across legalized states, racial disparity in drug arrests persists with significantly higher Black arrests compared to Whites. In Washington, for example, there are five times the number of marijuana-related arrests for Black populations compared to other ethnicities, even after an overall drop in arrests. Hence, legalization is still somewhat inadequate in addressing racial inequality for drug arrests.

As more and more states pass legislation legalizing marijuana, the drug is becoming the next “Big Tobacco,” as German Lopez wrote in his Vox article. The big concern is that the drive for profit could encourage inappropriate marketing that leads to increased drug abuse.

Pause for a moment and think: What would our world look like if marijuana becomes a social norm, readily accessible in stores just like tobacco or alcohol, a substance that kids can just ask their older friends to buy for them? Can you trust the public to behave responsibly? How do we hold violators accountable? All of these are pressing issues left unaddressed by legalization.

Those in support of legalization have brought to light the ineffectiveness of an

all-out war against marijuana and the significant racial disparity in drug arrests, thus signaling the need for change to the current level of drug patrol. However, the inherent dangers of the drug itself call legalization into doubt as the preeminent solution. Allowing marijuana is a wild gamble that could undermine public health in a post-legalized world.

