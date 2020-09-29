Northwestern forms search committee for next vice president and chief investment officer

Outgoing VP and CIO William McLean listens to a statement prepared by students in 2015. McLean is leaving NU in October to join the University of Richmond in a similar role.

Northwestern has formed a search committee to find the next vice president and chief investment officer, according to a news release.

William McLean, the current VP and CIO, will step down Oct. 16 to take on a similar position at the University of Richmond. McLean has served in his role at NU since 2002, where he grew the University’s endowment from approximately $3.3 billion to around $10.9 billion.

The Investment Office is responsible for managing the University’s financial assets — which have fallen to about $10 billion as the pandemic has diminished college revenue streams.

The search committee will be co-chaired by Timothy Sullivan, chairman of the Board of Trustees’ Investment Committee, and Craig Johnson, senior vice president for business and finance. The VP and CIO position reports to both the Investment Committee and Johnson.

Trustees and University leadership on the committee plan to identify a slate of finalists, and a recruitment firm will be retained to help with the search, according to the release. The committee, Johnson said, will contribute “valuable insights” on the desirable characteristics and skills in a new VP and CIO.

“Both Tim and I look forward to receiving the advice and counsel of the committee,” Johnson said.

