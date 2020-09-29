The Table launches new late-night food delivery for students

Amid all the abnormalities of a partially remote quarter, the student food start-up The Table hopes one constant will remain: the desire for late-night food.

This quarter, between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., students can choose from a menu of chicken fingers, waffles, fries and a variety of sauces through The Table’s late-night food delivery service and have the food delivered directly to their door. Weinberg senior Rob Konoff, The Table’s chief strategy officer, said the menu will include food that students typically only find at fast food restaurants.

“The main thought process that we had for the food that we’re selling is stuff that people are going to want late at night and stuff that people will enjoy,” Konoff said. “It may not be the healthiest of food, but we hope that it will be delicious and really satisfying.”

When The Table launched in 2018, Weinberg senior Matt Schnadig, The Table’s chief executive officer, said they sold breakfast sandwiches and smoothies from their on-campus cart. But it wasn’t as successful as the team had hoped, Schnadig said.

Weinberg senior Amelia Russo, The Table’s chief marketing officer, said before COVID-19, The Table had a robust plan for Fall Quarter. They were going to sell late-night food from an on-campus cart to accompany social activities, such as games and music, Russo said. When COVID-19 hit, the startup shifted to a delivery-only model, she said.

This shift also included a marketing revamp. The Table launched a new, brightly colored logo and worked to bolster their social media presence on Facebook and Instagram, Russo said. In the coming weeks, they plan to create merchandise to distribute to employees and customers, she said.

After weeks of preparation, The Table officially launched for late-night delivery on Sept. 25 and plans to operate only on weekends for now.

“I’m excited for the rush in the kitchen, receiving orders,” Konoff said. “I think it’s going to be really exciting and really fast-paced. We’ve done a lot to prepare for it, but you can’t really simulate that feeling or atmosphere.”

When The Table launched in 2018, Schnadig said they had aspirations of bringing it to college campuses across the country. However, he said they quickly realized that succeeding in the food business is much harder than they had originally thought.

With the recent launch and revamp, he said his goals and vision for The Table have shifted inward.

“If we can get it to be a staple at Northwestern, that would be really great for us,” Schnadig said. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into this. Having something that not only was a great experience for us, but can stay around after we graduate this year, I think that would be such a cool thing to do.”

