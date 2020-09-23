Blotter: Battery at Jewel-Osco, Jeep Wrangler stolen

A 22-year-old Evanston man was charged with battery on Tuesday.

The man was arrested at Jewel-Osco, 1128 Chicago Ave., after harassing employees and customers multiple times throughout the day on Tuesday. At around 6:10 p.m., he began loitering outside the store entrance and harassing customers as they entered the store.

When a 26-year-old store manager asked the man to leave, he lunged at the manager. Another manager, a 42-year-old man who was nearby, tackled the 22-year-old and brought him to the ground, police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. The manager restrained the 22-year-old until police arrived.

Jeep Wrangler stolen

A gray 2004 Jeep Wrangler was stolen between 9 p.m. on Monday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The owner told Evanston Police Department he parked his car in the 1600 block of Fowler Avenue Monday night. When he woke up the next morning, the car was gone. Henry said the man left his keys in the car’s center console.

EPD does not have any suspects in the case.

