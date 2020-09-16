Blotter: Alcohol, yard signs stolen

A bottle of Grey Goose vodka and three bottles of Heineken beer were stolen from Target, located at 1616 Sherman Ave., on Monday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m. on Monday, a security guard at the store called the Evanston Police Department and reported that a man had concealed the bottles of alcohol, valued at around $37, and carried them out of the store. The security guard told EPD he recognized the man from previous thefts at the location, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

Henry said EPD is investigating the case and will be following up with the suspect as part of its investigation.

Yard signs stolen

Two yard signs — one supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and one supporting Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign — were stolen from a woman’s yard.

The woman, a 50-year-old Evanston resident, said the signs went missing from her home in the 1300 block of Wilder St. at some point between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 3 p.m. on Monday. Henry said neighboring houses didn’t have security cameras, so there was no recording of the theft.

As of now, EPD has no suspects in the case.

