Administrators stress student behavioral expectations for the fall amid rising COVID-19 case count

Northwestern warned students to fully cooperate and abide by community expectations regarding COVID-19 safety practices in a Tuesday email.

Students are expected to be observing Wildcat Wellness, a two-week mandatory quarantine period, through Sept. 20 — during which Evanston-based students, on- and off-campus, cannot host gatherings. Any students living in the Evanston area are also expected to follow all public health guidelines set by the state of Illinois and the city of Evanston, as well as comply with testing mandated by NU.

“We all saw what happened at other universities because some in their communities flagrantly disregarded safety practices,” the email said. “That is why it is critical that we be vigilant about practicing science-based, life-saving behaviors.”

Failure to comply with these safety practices, NU wrote, could “jeopardize” one’s status as an NU student. Administrators added that students should be responsible with alcohol use and the impact gatherings involving alcohol may have on neighbors in Evanston.

Any “blatant disregard or non-adherence” to the expectations outlined in the email — such as ignoring social distancing, not wearing a face covering or attending large gatherings — will result in formal action from the Office of Community Standards. These actions may include restricted access to campus buildings, suspension or even expulsion.

According to the email, students may receive amnesty from conduct sanctions if they participate in contact tracing and testing required upon possible exposure to COVID-19. However, students who host large gatherings that violate COVID-19 guidelines will not be eligible for amnesty from any disciplinary action — including both individuals and student organizations.

“We will act swiftly if you violate these expectations,” the email said. “We expect you to take this seriously — because we will.”

