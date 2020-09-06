Hilton Orrington/Evanston to independently take reservations for Fall Quarter housing

The Hilton Orrington/Evanston has announced it will independently take reservations for long-term student housing for Northwestern University students.

After University President Morton Schapiro announced on Aug. 28 the University would go partially remote, with first- and second-years not allowed back on campus, many students were left to find other housing solutions — including the Hilton Orrington/Evanston.

The hotel would charge a nightly fee instead of a flat fee for the quarter. Rooms are priced at $50 per person per night, with the minimum booking from Sept. 15 to Nov. 24. As a result, the cost for the quarter would be at least $3,500, plus a $500 security deposit. Additionally, the hotel will provide plans for a laundry service and meal service for breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

Previously, the Hilton Orrington/Evanston was in negotiations with an anonymous third party, but the deal was called off on Thursday due to “the evolving situation, as well as fear and pressure that students were feeling.” However, the third party said the hotel might have still been able to assist students with housing.

The hotel has only announced plans to provide housing for Fall Quarter.

