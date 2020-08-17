The Daily’s 2020 Orientation Issue

A new adventure is beginning for Northwestern’s incoming students. Whether you’re Zooming in or staying on campus, this year promises to be full of new friends, new classes and new memories. We’ve created this year’s Orientation Issue as a guide through your first year here, complete with class recommendations, dorm essentials and a review of the biggest events this past year.

Read through the Orientation Issue, either on our interactive desktop page, our website or our digital paper to prepare yourself for what is sure to be an exciting time at NU.

Comments