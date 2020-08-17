Peggy McCready, associate vice president for IT Services and Support, to leave Northwestern for University of Pennsylvania

Peggy McCready will leave NUIT for the University of Pennsylvania at the end of August.

Peggy McCready, Northwestern’s associate vice president for IT Services and Support, will leave NU to become the University of Pennsylvania’s inaugural associate vice provost of technology and digital initiatives for Penn Libraries, according to an email from NU Information Technology obtained by The Daily.

McCready began her current role in 2017, where she leads a team of about 95 full-time staff, according to the NUIT website. The staff are responsible for delivering a “portfolio of integrated services” to support the NU community. Her last day is Aug. 31.

“In her three years with Northwestern IT, Peggy has had an enormous impact on aligning units that deliver client-facing services and support,” wrote Sean Reynolds, vice president for information technology and chief information officer, in the email to NUIT staff. “She has worked broadly across the University and with her leadership team to strengthen and enhance the level of services we provide while leading a number of strategic efforts that will have a long-lasting impact on the Northwestern community.”

The email enumerated some of those impacts, including developing a strategy to improve the navigation of University resources for students and leading a project to “reimagine” University IT service management.

Prior to coming to NU, McCready served as director of academic IT services for the University of Oxford, according to the NUIT website. She has over 24 years of experience, which includes working at Yale University and New York University. She received her doctorate in education from UPenn.

According to the email, a transition plan will be in place by Sept. 1.

