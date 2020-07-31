University announces “Wildcat Wellness,” other pandemic safety regulations

Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, announced a new set of safety guidelines for the University in a July 31 email, including a two-week quarantine period called “Wildcat Wellness.”

The period — which applies to students living both on campus and off, but who plan to go to campus — will last from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, according to the email. All new student activities that typically occur during or after this period, including Wildcat Welcome and the Student Organization Fair, will be held remotely.

Payne-Kirchmeier wrote there would be disciplinary action for those caught violating the safety guidelines, but did not specify what actions would be taken or how the policy would be enforced. Students will also be required to complete a “Return to Campus” training and agree to a list of community expectations prior to registering for fall classes.

Other regulations include mandatory social distancing in public spaces such as Norris University Center and the continuation of online support services such as Counseling and Psychological Services. Norris physical spaces and programs, such as the mini-courses, will be “reimagine(d)” to suit academic and extracurricular events. The email also announced that remote and in person work-study jobs would be made available for qualifying students in the fall.

Dining during Fall Quarter will “primarily be grab-and-go,” Payne-Kirchmeier wrote, with expected wait times of 20 to 30 minutes following the end of Wildcat Welcome. She added that mobile ordering will be available to help alleviate the long wait.

According to the email, the University expects to conduct testing once students arrive on campus and plans to release details once they have been finalized.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @meganmuncie

Related Stories:

— University provides updates on COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and safety provisions for Fall Quarter

— A guide to social distancing on campus

Comments