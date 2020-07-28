Northwestern alum David Lipsky wins TPC San Antonio Challenge, advances ranking in the Korn Ferry Tour

The Korn Ferry Tour logo pictured on a golf course. Former Northwestern golfer David Lipsky recently moved up the tour’s ranks

David Lipsky (WCAS ’11) shot 25-under-par the weekend of July 12, earning him a victory in the TPC San Antonio Challenge.

Lipsky’s win two weeks ago on the Korn Ferry Tour brought him to No. 11 among the golfers on tour. The Korn Ferry Tour, founded in 1990, allows young and aspiring golfers to play and advance their golf careers, and hopefully earn a spot in the PGA. Lipsky’s increase in ranking was crucial for his career, as the top 25 golfers earn professional tour cards for the next season.

Lipsky said in an interview with PGA TOUR that while he never had big ambitions to become a professional golfer, his successful golfing career at Northwestern ultimately led him to pursue a professional career. While at NU, Lipsky won the 2010 Big Ten Championship and was recognized as an All-American.

Lipsky’s victories during his time at NU were only the beginning. Thus far into his career, Lipsky has won two European Tour titles: the 2014 Omega European Masters and the 2018 European Tour Championship.

“It’s indescribable actually,” Lipsky said in an interview with Northwestern Athletics after his win in 2018. “Winning is what we all hope to do, it’s what we practice for, it’s what we all put the time in for – the blood, sweat and tears.”

Although the Korn Ferry Tour has had to update its schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lipsky and other golfers will still have opportunities to work at earning their professional tour cards.

