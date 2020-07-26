One dead from Emerson Street shooting; shooting incident near Hartrey Avenue

A 21-year-old Evanston man died after a shooting Saturday morning, according to a news release.

At around 12:15 a.m., Evanston Police Department officers responded to a 911 call on the 2200 block of Emerson Street, where they found the man shot in the arm and chest. According to the news release, first responders performed lifesaving measures and transported the man to NorthShore University HealthSystem, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing by both EPD and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force. There are no suspects in custody, according to the Saturday news release.

Shooting incident near Hartrey Avenue

Evanston police responded to a shooting incident near the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department. EPD said people should stay away from the area if possible, with police activity and an ongoing investigation at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @emmaeedmund

Comments