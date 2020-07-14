Have questions or concerns about returning to campus? Let us know.

As the United States hits a second wave of coronavirus cases, many emotions are tied to the process behind students deciding to leave their home regions and travel back to Northwestern’s Evanston campus for the fall quarter.

The Daily wants to know what questions you have about COVID-19 in relation to returning to Evanston and Northwestern. We’ll do our best to look into them and provide answers in follow-up articles. Students, faculty and staff are asked to fill out a second form that immediately follows and pertains more specifically to campus safety for an upcoming data story. Both forms are anonymous unless someone chooses to fill out their name.

