Blotter: Indecent exposure, reports of shots fired

Evanston Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Chicago man in connection with indecent exposure on the sidewalk outside Frio Gelato Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.

A woman inside Frio Gelato, located on 1301 Chicago Ave., saw a man masturbating outside and called the police.

A court date for the Chicago man is not currently available.

Reports of shots fired

Evanston police responded to a call Wednesday afternoon about shots fired at 300 Howard St. EPD found no evidence of shots fired in the area, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

There have been five reports of shots fired in the past seven days. Henry said this number is not uncommon, and many are likely false alarms.

“The question is, are they actually bonafide shots fired calls?” Henry said. “People get confused when they hear loud bangs and assume it’s gunshots — when in fact, it’s fireworks.”

