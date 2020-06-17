The biggest events on campus and in Evanston during the Class of 2020’s time at Northwestern

Over the past four years, the Class of 2020 has lived through a number of memorable events on campus and in Evanston. From the Chicago Cubs World Series win and election of President Donald Trump within months after the majority of students in the class began their time at NU to the coronavirus pandemic upending Spring Quarter and commencement ceremonies, students have experienced a lot from start to finish.

As we near virtual commencement ceremonies, we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest stories of the past four years:

2016:

– Nov. 3, 2016: Northwestern, Evanston rejoice after Cubs’ World Series win

– Nov. 9, 2016: Students express shock, fear after Donald Trump wins presidential election

2017:

– Jan. 12, 2017: Evanston police release video showing 2015 arrest of NU graduate student

– Feb. 10, 2017: Hundreds gather on campus to protest against President Trump’s travel ban

– April 5, 2017: Steve Hagerty claims victory in Evanston mayoral race

– April 21, 2017: Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity suspended from campus until Fall Quarter 2018



2018:

– Jan. 11, 2018: Provost Holloway alerts Faculty Senate about upcoming budget deficit

– March 14, 2018: Reports of man with a gun on campus determined to be a swatting incident

– May 3, 2018: Fifty years after Bursar’s Office Takeover, students demand University action on black student experience, departmentalization

– May 21, 2018: A Wildcat wedding: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tie the knot in lavish ceremony



2019:

– Jan. 17, 2019: Students at town hall demand administrators force Kanazawa off campus

– Jan. 28, 2019: Students dodge frostbite as NU cancels classes

– March 13, 2019: Parents of Northwestern student implicated in high-profile college admissions cheating scandal

– June 3, 2019: Patricia Telles-Irvin, vice president for student affairs, dies at 63

– October 27, 2019: ‘F—k John Evans’ painted on The Rock, denouncing University’s failure to remove founder’s name from campus buildings

– Dec. 13, 2019: University Police issuing citations to some students involved in Jeff Sessions protest



2020:

– Jan. 21, 2020: Provost Jonathan Holloway officially leaving NU, announced as incoming Rutgers president

– Feb. 20, 2020: Board of Trustees rejects Fossil Free divestment proposal

– March 4, 2020: University cancels Dance Marathon 2020 following “uncertainty surrounding COVID-19”

– March 13, 2020: Northwestern announces first confirmed case of COVID-19, Kellogg Global Hub employee tested positive

– April 23, 2020: Armed with petition, Class of 2020 demands that University commit to postponing in-person commencement

Comments