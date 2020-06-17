Professors, students discuss teaching and taking virtual summer classes

Grace Wu, Reporter
June 17, 2020

Northwestern students discuss why they are taking summer classes this year, and professors break down modifications they are making to their courses in light of a virtual environment. Closed captions available. 

