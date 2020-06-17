Professors, students discuss teaching and taking virtual summer classes
June 17, 2020
Northwestern students discuss why they are taking summer classes this year, and professors break down modifications they are making to their courses in light of a virtual environment. Closed captions available.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @gracewu_10
Related Stories:
— 1,000 more students than last year enroll in summer classes, say it gives needed structure
— Professors prepare classes for online learning
— Ahead of switch to online classes, the future of hands-on curricula remains unclear