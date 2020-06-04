Stage Design and Directing MFA Candidates Q&A: Quarantine and the future of theatre
June 4, 2020
Directing and Stage Design master’s students in the School of Communication answer questions about remote learning at the graduate level, finding work and creating art in crisis. Closed captions available.
