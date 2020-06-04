The Monthly: June Edition

In this Edition of the Monthly: John Cameron Mitchell discusses the origins of “The Origin of Love.”

Further Reads: Monthly Editor Wilson Chapman urges the queer community to show its support for the Black Lives Matter protests. A Northwestern alum splits his time between acting, voice work, and activism for LGBTQ+ and APIDA students. With COVID-19 changing everything, Evanston’s first Pride Parade faced cancellation. Back home, queer students find themselves encountering extra difficulties. Writer Jordan Mangi discusses the impact of Willow and Tara in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” Assistant City Editor Jacob Fulton argues for the importance of allowing queer artists a platform to tell their own experiences. Contributor Sadd Sadd discusses the journey he went through with his own name. A popular Evanston gay bar and brunch place reflects on over thirty years of Pride. Assistant Campus Editor Yunkyo Kim makes the case for why “Moonlight” is the greatest queer film of all time. And finally, a review of Lady Gaga’s sparkling new album, “Chromatica.”

