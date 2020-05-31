Students return to Evanston to retrieve belongings from on-campus housing

Many students left behind items in their rooms at the end of Winter Quarter. Some of those students, who currently reside all over the country, returned to Evanston in May to retrieve their belongings from on-campus housing. Closed captions available.

