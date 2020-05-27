Sweet Temptations Bake Shop cooks up new ways to serve Evanston during COVID-19

Sweet Temptations Bake Shop. The Howard Street bakery has started selling care packages to be delivered to customers since the beginning of COVID-19.

Over a decade ago, Sweet Temptations Bake Shop was a small business run out of a family kitchen. But today, the bakery is a well-known presence on Howard Street.

Co-owner Yuri Oropeza remembers when her mother started baking and selling cakes from her home. She said the idea of a brick-and-mortar storefront seemed like a far-off dream at the time. But when a customer referred Oropeza’s family to the previous owner of Sweet Temptations’ current location, 607 Howard St, that dream became a reality.

“It was that opportunity my mom always wanted, and we decided to help her open the business,” Oropeza said. “We’ve been here for almost five years, and it’s my mom, my two brothers and myself.”

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Oropeza said Sweet Temptations has lost a significant portion of its biggest clients. Without weddings and other catering events, the shop no longer has regular customers for bulk orders of cakes and baked goods.

Instead, Oropeza said the bakery is turning to its existing client base to stay afloat. Sweet Temptations has adapted its services to account for safety concerns and the needs of customers, both new and old.

“We’ve seen an increase in the smaller orders, and in delivery or curbside pickup,” she said. “That’s not something we did before the virus. We also have our care packages that somebody can send to a friend or family member, and we’ll package and deliver it to them.”

Oropeza said the bakery’s care packages, a new addition since the beginning of the pandemic, have been particularly successful. Care packages and deliveries have become a way for separated friends and families to show affection, she said. Sweet Temptations has even received gift orders from different states and countries.

Chicago resident Olivia Grist bought a cake from Sweet Temptations for the first time after the pandemic began. Grist said she was looking for local bakeries to customize a birthday cake for her husband, and the shop was quick to respond and easy to work with.

“Anyone can go to a grocery store counter and pick out a cake and ask the baker to write on there,” Grist said. “When you add in that personalization, that really says, ‘Hey, I thought of you, and I took the time to discover what is important to you.’”

Though it’s been a challenge adapting to revenue losses from event cancellations, Oropeza said Sweet Temptations has faced challenges before.

The family’s home bakery was originally based in Andersonville. When Oropeza and her family opened their storefront in Evanston, they were challenged to reach new clients.. Although the first few years on Howard Street were difficult, but Sweet Temptations slowly grew its customer base.

While Oropeza said the bakery expects the pandemic to affect its business through the beginning of 2021, the family intends to keep the shop open and continue to adapt.

Paulina Martinez, the city’s acting deputy city manager, has supported Howard Street businesses like Sweet Temptations by working with the Howard Street Business Association.

Martinez said Oropeza and her family have been integral members of both the Howard Street and Latinx business owner communities. She’s seen the bakery get involved in community outreach, and she expects to see its impact as long as it remains in Evanston.

“They’re one of the most hardworking families I’ve encountered,” Martinez said. “They have very creative ideas, very affordable prices, and they’re always willing to help with any initiatives going on on Howard Street.”

Oropeza said she’s been thankful for community support, especially since the start of COVID-19. She said small businesses are always community-focused, but that’s true now more than ever.

“If you really want to have something homemade, you go to a small business you can have that customization to fit your needs,” Oropeza said. “That’s something you’re not going to get somewhere else, and I think that’s what makes us different.”

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton1

Related stories:

— As “business as usual” remains a long way off, C&W Market & Ice Cream Parlor remains a source for basic necessities

— La Cocinita fights COVID-19 one empanada at a time

— Hecky’s continues to serve ‘the sauce,’ even amid the pandemic

Comments