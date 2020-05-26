CSOs: Storms cause wastewater discharge in Lake Michigan

Here+in+Evanston%2C+the+pipes+that+handle+our+sewage+and+the+pipes+that+handle+stormwater+are+combined.+

Jacob Ohara/The Daily Northwestern

Here in Evanston, the pipes that handle our sewage and the pipes that handle stormwater are combined.

Emma Edmund and Jacob Ohara
May 26, 2020

The Daily Northwestern takes a look into how storms can cause combined sewer overflows in Evanston and the greater Chicago area. Closed captions available.

 

Email: emmaedmund2022@u.northwestern.edu and jacobohara2022@u.northwestern.edu
Twitter: @emmaeedmund and @JacobHenryOhara

Related Stories

In Focus: As climate change worsens, combined sewers pose new issues

City praises outreach as major success of CARP

Intense rainfall a concern at Environment Board meeting

 

Comments