CSOs: Storms cause wastewater discharge in Lake Michigan

Here in Evanston, the pipes that handle our sewage and the pipes that handle stormwater are combined.

The Daily Northwestern takes a look into how storms can cause combined sewer overflows in Evanston and the greater Chicago area. Closed captions available.

