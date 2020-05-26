Blotter: Aggravated robbery

An aggravated robbery occurred on the 1000 block of Davis Street at 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

An Evanston man was walking down Davis when a vehicle passed, did a U-turn and stopped near him. The driver exited the car and approached the man and demanded his valuables, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. The offender made motions that led the victim to believe he had a firearm.

The victim turned over his phone, airpods and wallet, which contained his debit and credit cards, as well as $120 in cash.

The Evanston Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Vehicle burglary

An Evanston woman reported her car “ransacked” and her purse stolen from her vehicle sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle, which had been left unlocked, was parked outside of the victim’s home on the 2600 block of Prospect Avenue.

The stolen purse contained over $500 in cash, as well as debit and credit cards.

EPD has no suspects at this time.

